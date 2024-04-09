Korean vaccine made in Keraniganj!

4 fake medicine manufacturers held

A syndicate in the Keraniganj area on the outskirts of the capital was involved in manufacturing counterfeit Korean HepaBig vaccine -- used for hepatitis B prevention.

They used to make the vaccine -- priced at around Tk 4,600 in the local market -- by putting fake seals on the vials and filling them up with tetanus vaccine, which is priced at Tk 10.

Not only HepaBig, but the syndicate was also found manufacturing various local and foreign fake antibiotics, including Vitamin D3 Ampoule Injection, RhoGAM P, Clopixol Depot, and Fluanxol Depot.

Using these fake medicines is causing serious harm to people's lives.

The Detective Branch of Police disclosed the information yesterday following the arrest of four members of the syndicate from the capital's Kotowali and Keraniganj.

The police also recovered several lakh fake medicines worth over Tk one crore.

The arrestees are Anowar Hossain, 44; Asim Ghosh, 46; Mashiur Rahman alias Mithu, 38; and Mithu, 35.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said they have arrested a large fake medicine manufacturing syndicate recently and recovered fake medicines worth around Tk two crore.

"Meanwhile, we got the news that their associates had been collecting raw materials for medicines from Mitford and making various local and foreign injections," he said.

"They used to buy tetanus for Tk 10 and made HepaBig, which was sold for Tk 4,600, made Clopixol injections for Tk 5 each, but used to sell them for Tk 450, and made RhoGAM P spending Tk 10 each, but sold them for Tk 4,500," said the DB chief.

The syndicate has embezzled crores of taka by selling fake medicines in the market, he added.

Harun said these fake medicines did not help people with remedies, as they were not effective.

The medicines were packaged in such a way that there was no way to recognise them, he said.