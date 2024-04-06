Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 03:43 PM
Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 05:00 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

KNF carrying out activities with help from terrorists of neighbouring country: foreign minister

Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 6, 2024 03:43 PM Last update on: Sat Apr 6, 2024 05:00 PM
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said that the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), an armed group in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, is carrying out various terrorist activities including bank robberies with the help of terrorists of a neighbouring country.

Hasan, the Joint general secretary of the Awami League, told reporters that the KNF terrorists are in contact with the terrorists of a neighbouring country and that it is known that they have obtained weapons from those who have already carried out terrorist acts in that country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Look, all out operations have been launched against them, the bank manager has already been freed. The government is determined to eliminate them," the minister said.

The foreign minister was addressing an exchange of views with the journalists at the YNT Center at Dewanji Pukur Par in Chattogram city.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
কুকি-চিনকে তোয়াজ করছে সরকার: রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

কুকি-চিনকে তোয়াজ করছে সরকার: রিজভী

‘প্রশাসনের নাকের ডগায় বেড়ে উঠলেও আইন-শৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনী কুকি-চিনের পরিবর্তে পাহাড়ে তথাকথিত জঙ্গি ধরার নাটক করেছে।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

কেএনএফ পাশের দেশের সন্ত্রাসীদের কাছ থেকে সহযোগিতা পাচ্ছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification