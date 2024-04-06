KNF carrying out activities with help from terrorists of neighbouring country: foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today said that the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF), an armed group in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, is carrying out various terrorist activities including bank robberies with the help of terrorists of a neighbouring country.

Hasan, the Joint general secretary of the Awami League, told reporters that the KNF terrorists are in contact with the terrorists of a neighbouring country and that it is known that they have obtained weapons from those who have already carried out terrorist acts in that country.

"Look, all out operations have been launched against them, the bank manager has already been freed. The government is determined to eliminate them," the minister said.

The foreign minister was addressing an exchange of views with the journalists at the YNT Center at Dewanji Pukur Par in Chattogram city.