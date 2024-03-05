KNF agrees to not carry out attacks for a month

Armed group Kuki-Chin National Front has agreed to refrain from carrying out armed attacks till next month and continue negotiations with the government for establishing peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

In the meantime, the government will keep scrutinising the KNF's demands that include releasing of its leaders and activists who were allegedly picked up by security forces.

The decisions were taken in a meeting between the KNF and the Peace Establishment Committee, reports our Bandarban correspondent citing officials from both sides.

Bandarban Hill District Council Chairman Kyaw Shoi Hla is the president of the peace committee that include representatives from local administration and law enforcement agencies.

Today's three-hour-long meeting, which was the second of its kind, was held at Bethel Para Community Center of Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

Kyaw Shoi Hla led a 13-member delegation, while KNF General Secretary Lal Jong Moy Bawm led an eight-member team.

"The discussion was held in a very friendly atmosphere. We hope that the government will consider our demands," Lal Jong Moy Bawm told journalists after the meeting.

Separately, Kyaw Shoi Hla said, "They [KNF] have agreed to continue negotiation. We will hold the next meeting in April. They have pledged not to carry out any armed attacks until the next meeting."

"We will convey their [KNF's] demands to the government's high-ups for scrutiny," he told journalists.

Earlier on November 5 last year, the first in-person meeting was held between the KNF and the peace committee with the aim to maintain peace and normalcy in CHT.

In the meeting, KNF leaders placed their six-point demands that include withdrawal of restrictions on KNF, establishing Kuki-Chin territorial council covering nine upazilas of Bandarban and Rangamati and the formation of Kuki-Chin Armed Battalion.