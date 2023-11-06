KNF agrees to maintain peace in CHT till December 2

Talks with govt to go on

Armed group Kuki-Chin National Front has agreed to refrain from attacks until December 2 and continue negotiations with the government for establishing peace in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

KNF came up with the decision in a meeting with the Peace Establishment Committee, led by the Bandarban Hill District Council chairman, held at the Ruma upazila town yesterday, said committee Spokesperson Kanchan Joy Tanchanga.

"They [KNF] have agreed to continue negotiation. We will hold the next meeting on December 2. They have pledged not to conduct any armed activities until the next meeting," said the spokesperson.

Yesterday's two-hour-long meeting started at 11:50am amid tight security.

Bandarban Hill District Council Chairman Kyaw Shoi Hla led the eight-member team of the Peace Establishment Committee, while Lal N Lian Bawm, the chief adviser of Nathan Bawm, the KNF founder, led a five-member team.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, additional deputy commissioner of Bandarban, Md Shahalam, additional superintendent of Bandarban police, and other senior government officials were also present.

This was the first such meeting since the Peace Establishment Committee took the initiative for negotiations a few months ago.

"Today [yesterday], we held the meeting in a very cordial and peaceful atmosphere. We will hold another meeting next month. We hope the ongoing problem will be solved through discussions," said Kyaw.

In the meeting, KNF leaders demanded the release of their 61 activists, who are in jail, and the withdrawal of restrictions on KNF, said Kanchan.

The KNF delegation also pushed for its previous six-point demand for which they were carrying out their movement.

The demands include establishing Kuki-Chin territorial council covering nine upazilas of Bandarban and Rangamati and the formation of Kuki-Chin Armed Battalion.

The KNF came to light in the middle of last year. Later, it drew attention from security forces as it joined hands with a newly formed militant outfit, Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

At least 22 people, including five security personnel, were killed in several gunfights that took place between KNF and security forces between August last year and February this year, according to media reports.