Knee-deep mud, potholes cripple Jashore-Khulna highway, disrupt trade

Continuous rainfall over the past five days has brought vehicular movement on many major roads and highways in Jashore district to a near standstill.

One of the worst-affected stretches is a five-kilometre portion of the Jashore-Khulna highway between Basundia and Chengutia. The road has become totally unusable and is knee-deep in mud in places.

Large potholes have formed across paved highways, and many roads are now blanketed with thick mud and stagnant water.

The severely dilapidated condition of the roads has disrupted traffic flow, forcing vehicles to move at great risk. Commuters are bearing the brunt of the situation, while daily life and business activities have been significantly hampered.

According to the Roads and Highways Department (RHD), concrete road construction is ongoing in several parts of highways and roads. The officials expressed hope that once the work is completed, the problems will be permanently resolved. However, they admitted that the repair work will take considerable time to finish.

What was already a problematic section has now turned into a virtual death trap following the heavy rains. Hundreds of potholes mixed with thick mud have made the road nearly impassable -- not just for commuters but also for freight transport linked to the busy Noapara river port. The disruption has been especially severe during the peak season for fertiliser distribution, causing setbacks for farmers as well.

The Jashore-Khulna highway is one of the country's busiest and most strategically important roads. It connects the Benapole land port, Noapara river port, Mongla seaport, and Bhomra land port. Thousands of cargo-carrying vehicles use this route daily to transport goods.

Local residents and traders said the miserable road conditions have severely impacted business at Noapara port. "Fertiliser distribution, especially during the peak season, has been hampered, and farmers are suffering losses," one trader said.

Abdus Sabur Mia, a resident of Prembagh in Abhaynagar upazila, said, "Our village is located right beside the highway. This road is our primary route for travel. For the past three to four years, road development work has been going on, but the road condition deteriorates again before repairs are even completed in some sections."

Truck driver Rajib Hossain described the road from Rupdia to Noapara as being riddled with potholes. "The 5km stretch from Chengutia to Basundia has become totally unusable. The road is knee-deep in mud in some places. Trucks are getting stuck, axles are breaking, and vehicles are overturning onto the roadside. Every day, buses and trucks are getting damaged. If you take a trip on this road, you could be stuck in traffic for two to three days," he said.

Raju Ahmed, manager of Noapara Group -- a major importer based in the Noapara industrial zone -- said, "Noapara is not just a river port; it is also an important industrial hub. Around 70 percent of the country's imported fertiliser is unloaded here and distributed to various districts. The poor condition of the Jashore-Khulna highway during peak season is badly affecting our supply chain."

Golam Kibria, executive engineer of the Jashore RHD, explained that several sections of the highway are structurally weak due to poor soil quality. Moreover, frequent overloading by heavy vehicles leads to rapid road damage.

"On Buet's recommendation, we have begun constructing concrete roads. Works on four kilometres have already been completed, and another 2.3 kilometres are currently under construction. An additional eight kilometres will be concreted as well. It may take another one and a half years to complete the entire project," he said.