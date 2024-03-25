KMCH interns go on 48-hour strike

Interns at Khulna Medical College Hospital went on a 48-hour strike starting 8:30am yesterday, demanding an increase in salary and allowances.

Due to the strike, no doctors were seen in most of the wards and as such patients in the hospital have not been getting their necessary medical services since Saturday night.

Dibakar Chakma, president of the Intern Doctors Council of KMCH and Dr Asaduzzaman Sagar, general secretary of the same organisation, said last year interns and postgraduate trainee doctors staged a demonstration demanding salary hikes, and then the health minister promised to increase their salaries and allowances.

Later, the salary of postgraduate trainee doctors was increased, but the salary of interns was not, they said.

They also said that if the salary and allowances are not increased by Tk 30,000, they will announce a stronger programme.