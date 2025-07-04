Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque launches website, online donation system

It was launched to facilitate transparent contributions from devotees worldwide

The historic Pagla Mosque and Islamic Complex in Kishoreganj has officially launched its website and online donation system to facilitate transparent contributions from devotees worldwide.

Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Khan inaugurated the activities on the mosque premises at 11:15am today.

Fouzia said, "From now on, anyone from home or abroad can donate to the Pagla Mosque by visiting the official website: www.paglamosque.org. This platform has been launched to prevent any kind of fraud or deception related to donations to the mosque."

The Pagla Mosque is renowned for receiving huge donations, often exceeding crores of taka, drawing national attention for its popularity and religious significance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizabe Rahmat, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukit Sarkar, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Ershad Mia, and district Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Prof Ramzan Ali, among others, were present at the event.