Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh
‘Killer Abbas’ freed

Staff Correspondent
Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:00 AM

Once a top terror of Dhaka's underworld Abbas Ali, also known as "Killer Abbas", was released from Kashimpur Central Jail-2 on Monday night.

Senior Jail Superintendent (Acting) Amirul Islam confirmed it to The Daily Star.

He said Abbas' relatives met him at the main gate around 10:30pm.

He was in the high security cell of Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur since 2003.

Abbas was arrested on February 14, 2003 in a case filed for shooting two businessmen in front of the Dhaka District and Sessions Judge's Court building in broad daylight.

