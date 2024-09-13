Student leaders rally in Tangail, Cox’s Bazar

The coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement held rallies in Tangail and Cox's Bazar yesterday as part of their nationwide campaign.

At a rally in Tangail's Shaheed Smriti Municipal Park, central coordinator Sarjis Alam said, "We kicked out one fascist, not to make room for another." He warned against the rise of new autocratic regimes, saying, "If anyone dreams of becoming a fascist, they should learn from Sheikh Hasina's downfall."

He said the student community should lead the country and enter parliament as policymakers, urging the youth to fight bribery, corruption, and syndicates.

In Cox's Bazar, central coordinator Hasnat Abdullah echoed similar sentiments. Speaking at a meeting in the public hall, he said despite the fall of the "fascist" government, its supporters remain, posing a threat to the country's newfound freedom.

He urged continuous vigilance to safeguard the rights won through the student-led movement.

Hasnat told everyone to stay united irrespective of caste, creed and religion. He emphasised the importance of building a fair, corruption-free state, stressing the need for co-operation from all sectors.

"Hundreds of students sacrificed their lives to rid us of the fascists. They sought no personal gain. However, once we began reforming the state and government after the movement, many individuals emerged seeking positions of power," he said.

He said the previous relationship between the fascist government and India had been one of subjugation. Looking ahead, he said Bangladesh will aim for an equal and respectful relationship with India.