Khulna’s ‘Poor Man’s Buffet’ feeds hundreds

On a Sunday afternoon at Shibbari intersection in Khulna, rows of bowls filled with rice, lentils, vegetables, and eggs were arranged on a table.

Next to it, volunteers in uniforms, gloves, and hairnets stood in line to serve meals to people in need.

Rickshaw pullers, daily wage earners, and beggars lined up for food. Instead of a banquet hall, they sat on footpaths or in their rickshaws to eat. Their faces brightened as they finished the meals.

The event was part of the "Poor Man's Buffet," an initiative by Foodbanking Khulna Kollyan Sangstha. The local volunteer organisation has been serving free meals to underprivileged people in Khulna since 2017.

Every Sunday, it runs the buffet to provide fresh, hot food for free to those who cannot afford a proper meal, said AHM Shahriar Masud Megh, president of the organisation.

Around 170 people attended the buffet last Sunday.

Ali Hossain, a rickshaw puller from Dumuria, said he had never been treated with such care.

Aynabibi, a beggar from Tootpara, said the meals provided rice, dal, vegetables, and eggs, which she could not afford on her own.

The organisation started by collecting surplus food from weddings and events.

Its first programme, "Goriber Mehman Khana" (The Poor Person's Feast), later moved to Khulna Railway Station, serving around 160 people every Wednesday.

Another project, "Tripti'r Ahaar" (Meal of Satisfaction), provides cooked food to about 50 people daily. The buffet launched earlier this month is its largest effort.

Volunteer Jarin Tasnim Roza, a student at North Western University, Khulna, said the buffet system prevents the chaos that is common in food distribution programmes. The initiative has received support from local leaders.

Advocate Babul Howlader, member secretary of Khulna Nagorik Samaj, said, "Seeing young people organise something like this gives hope. If more people come forward, such efforts could ensure no one goes hungry in the city."

Due to financial limits, the programme currently runs once a week. Megh said the organisation hopes to expand meal programmes to different parts of the city.

He said most expenses are covered through a fund created from members' contributions, though a few regular donors support the initiative.