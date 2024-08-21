Khulna and Barishal univs’ VCs resign

The vice-chancellors of Khulna University and Barishal University have resigned from their posts.

KU VC Professor Dr Md Mahmood Hossain sent in his resignation letter citing personal reasons to secretary to the Chancellor and President Mohammed Shahabuddin, and also to secretary to the Department of Secondary and Higher Education.

The VC himself confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

The university's Pro-Vice-Chancellor Mosammat Hosne Ara, Treasurer Amit Roy Chowdhury, and Registrar Khan Ghulam Quddus, among 67 others, also resigned from their respective posts.

Earlier yesterday noon, VC Prof Mahmood discussed his decision to resign with students.

"It is not possible for me to stay any longer. I don't want you to do anything else. All of you return to your classes,'' he told them.

On Monday, BU VC Prof Dr Badruzzaman Bhuiyan sent his resignation letter to the Ministry of Education citing personal and family reasons, following students' agitation demanding that he step down within 24 hours.

BU Proctor Qayyum Hossain and other officials of the proctorial body also resigned from their respective posts.

Md Faisal Hasan, public relations officer of the university, confirmed the matter.