Khuku Sen Gupta passes away

Khuku Sen Gupta, mother of Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram bureau senior reporter of Bdnews24.com, passed away in the port city yesterday. She was 71.

Khuku breathed her last on her way to a city hospital around 4:00pm.

She left behind her two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

Khuku will be cremated at her village Pashchim Sarwatali in Boalkhali upazila of the district. Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury expressed deep shock at the demise.