Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Jan 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 12:44 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khuku Sen Gupta passes away

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Jan 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 12:44 AM

Khuku Sen Gupta, mother of Uttam Sen Gupta, Chattogram bureau senior reporter of Bdnews24.com, passed away in the port city yesterday. She was 71.

Khuku breathed her last on her way to a city hospital around 4:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

She left behind her two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives to mourn her death.

Khuku will be cremated at her village Pashchim Sarwatali in Boalkhali upazila of the district.   Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury expressed deep shock at the demise.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বরিশালে মহাসড়ক থেকে ৬৯ গাছ কর্তন, সওজের দাবি ‘ভুয়া টেন্ডার’

কেটে ফেলা গাছগুলোর মধ্যে ৫৬টি কর্তৃপক্ষ উদ্ধার করলেও, জড়িতদের চিহ্নিত করতে পারেনি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্তর্জাতিক অস্থিরতা সত্ত্বেও মস্কো-ঢাকা সহযোগিতা বিকশিত হচ্ছে: রুশ রাষ্ট্রদূত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification