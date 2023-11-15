Khokon Serniabat takes charge as mayor

Newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat took charge of his office yesterday.

A programme to welcome him was held in front of the city's "Nagar Bhaban" on Fazlul Haque Avenue.

Apart from the mayor, 40 ward councillors also took charges. Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkot Ali presided over the programme.

Zahid Faruk, state minister for water resources; Pankaj Nath, lawmaker of Barishal-6 constituency; and Sahe Alom, Barishal-2 MP, were present.

Abul Khair Abdullah was elected mayor on June 12.