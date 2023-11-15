Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Barishal
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:04 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khokon Serniabat takes charge as mayor

Our Correspondent, Barishal
Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Nov 15, 2023 12:04 AM

Newly elected mayor of Barishal City Corporation Abul Khair Abdullah alias Khokon Serniabat took charge of his office yesterday.

A programme to welcome him was held in front of the city's "Nagar Bhaban" on Fazlul Haque Avenue.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apart from the mayor, 40 ward councillors also took charges. Barishal Divisional Commissioner Shawkot Ali presided over the programme.

Zahid Faruk, state minister for water resources; Pankaj Nath, lawmaker of Barishal-6 constituency; and Sahe Alom, Barishal-2 MP, were present.

Abul Khair Abdullah was elected mayor on June 12.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

আড়াই ঘণ্টার ব্যবধানে মিরপুরে ৪ বাসে আগুন

আজ রাত সাড়ে ৮টা থেকে ১১টার মধ্যে মিরপুর এলাকাতেই ৪টি বাসে আগুন দেওয়ার ঘটনা ঘটছে।

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

তফসিল ঘোষণার নামে 'নাটক' বন্ধ করুন: বিএনপি

২ ঘণ্টা আগে