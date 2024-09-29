Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 11:52 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khoiyachora waterfall temporarily closed to tourists

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 29, 2024 11:52 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 29, 2024 12:56 PM
Photo: Shohel Rana Baig/Star reader

The Forest Department has temporarily restricted entry of tourists to Khoiyachora waterfall in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila after a recent accident claimed the life of a banker.

Ashraful Alam, forest ranger of the Baraiyadhala range, issued the closure order yesterday as a precautionary measure due to adverse weather conditions and ongoing renovation work in the area.

"We urge tourists to book a guide for visiting other waterfalls in the region," Alam said, highlighting the abundance of waterfalls in the Mirsarai and Sitakunda hilly areas, popular tourist destinations especially during the monsoon.

Hundreds of tourists visit these scenic spots daily, but the closure aims to prevent further accidents and ensure visitors' safety.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
khoiyachora jhornaKhoiyachora Waterfall
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
এস আলম
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

এস আলমের আয়কর রিটার্নে বৈদেশিক আয় দেখানো হয়নি

তার ট্যাক্স রিটার্নে কোনো বৈদেশিক আয় দেখা যায় না, যদিও তার সিঙ্গাপুরের কোম্পানির আর্থিক বিবরণীতে দেখা যায় সেখানে তার ব্যবসায়িক সাম্রাজ্য প্রসারিত হচ্ছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুষ্টিয়ায় গাড়িচাপায় ৪ শিশু নিহত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে