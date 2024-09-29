Khoiyachora waterfall temporarily closed to tourists

The Forest Department has temporarily restricted entry of tourists to Khoiyachora waterfall in Chattogram's Mirsarai upazila after a recent accident claimed the life of a banker.

Ashraful Alam, forest ranger of the Baraiyadhala range, issued the closure order yesterday as a precautionary measure due to adverse weather conditions and ongoing renovation work in the area.

"We urge tourists to book a guide for visiting other waterfalls in the region," Alam said, highlighting the abundance of waterfalls in the Mirsarai and Sitakunda hilly areas, popular tourist destinations especially during the monsoon.

Hundreds of tourists visit these scenic spots daily, but the closure aims to prevent further accidents and ensure visitors' safety.