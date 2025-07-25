Khantex Fashion Ltd shuts factory indefinitely, leaves workers unpaid

Khantex Fashion Limited authorities shut its factory for an indefinite period without paying allowances to its workers in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila.

The workers went to the factory yesterday afternoon and saw the notice.

They also complained that the factory's administration department and operations department officials have not been coming to the factory for the last three days.

Anisur Rahman, operator of the swing section of the garment factory under the KFL Group, said the factory authorities pay salaries after the 20th of every month.

They have two months of salary arrears, including the current month, he said.

Moreover, last year's tiffin bill, incentive bonus, vacation money, and maternity leave money have not been paid yet.

Another swing section operator, Mamun Mia, said the factory owner and his people have suddenly fled after issuing a notice without paying salaries and other dues.

Assistant General Manager of the factory's Human Resources and Administration Department Humayun Kabir said the garment factory has been facing a difficult time due to the current situation of instability and insecurity in the country

He said, "Currently, we are trying to keep the factory running by bringing sub-contact orders. Since July 21, the workers have stopped the factory work. As a result, the sub-contact orders have been withdrawn, so there is currently no work in the factory and no raw materials. In this situation, it is not possible to operate the factory. Therefore, according to Section-13 Sub-section-01 of Bangladesh Labour Act 2006 and Rules 2015, the factory will remain closed for an indefinite period."

This correspondent tried to reach Gazipur Industrial Police Sreepur Zone Inspector Abdul Latif several times for his comment but he did not pick up the phone.