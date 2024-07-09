‘Khaleda’s life at risk’

Says BNP after her hospital admission

The BNP yesterday claimed that its Chairperson Khaleda Zia's life was at risk after she was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital yesterday morning.

"She [Khaleda] suddenly fell ill early in the morning. Her physical condition is deteriorating and her life is now in danger," Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party, said while talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.

"We've been repeatedly saying she has been suffering from multiple critical illnesses and needs to be treated at a multi-disciplinary treatment centre abroad."

Fakhrul alleged that the government was intentionally ignoring the issue of sending Khaleda abroad for treatment.

He voiced his concerns, saying Khaleda had to be admitted to hospital frequently as her illnesses were getting complicated.

Demanding her immediate and unconditional release, Fakhul said, "She has been subjected to serious injustice because of political vendetta. By denying her treatment abroad, she is slowly being driven closer to death."

The BNP chairperson returned home on July 2 after spending 10 days at Evercare Hospital following the procedure for pacemaker implantation.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has frequently received medical care at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have advised sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.