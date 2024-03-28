Khaleda’s jail sentence suspended for 6 months

The government yesterday, for the ninth time, extended the suspension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail sentence for another six months, according to a gazette notification issued by home ministry.

The bail was granted on two conditions as before -- Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go out of the country, Mohammad Abu Sayed Mollah, deputy secretary at the public security division of the home ministry, who signed the notification, told The Daily Star.

Earlier this month, Khaleda Zia's family applied to the government to extend its order that suspended her jail sentences in two cases as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) and to allow her to go abroad for treatment.