Khaleda’s birthday to be observed in low-key manner

The BNP will observe the birthday of its Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia today in a low-key manner with only prayer programmes.

The party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said they would pray for their leader's good health and speedy recovery through doa and milad mahfils, instead of celebrating with cake-cutting or other events.

He said the doa and milad mahfils will be held at BNP offices across the country, including the headquarters in Dhaka, and in mosques after Juma prayers, seeking Khaleda's good health and long life, as well as eternal peace for those martyred during the 1971 Liberation War, the 1990 democratic movement, and the 2024 mass uprising.

The BNP leader said a milad mahfil will be held at 11:00am at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

Rizvi urged the leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies to take part in the programme spontaneously.

A doa and milad mahfil will also be arranged at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office after Asr prayers.

Born on August 15, 1945, in Dinajpur, Khaleda was elected the first female prime minister of Bangladesh in 1991. She served as the prime minister three times.

She is the fourth among four sisters and two brothers. Her father was Iskandar Ali Majumder and her mother Begum Tayyeba Majumdar. Although her ancestral home is in Fulgazi Upazila of Feni, she spent her childhood and adolescence in Dinajpur, where her father worked.

Khaleda entered politics after the assassination of her husband former president Ziaur Rahman on May 30, 1981. She first became the party's vice-chairman and was elected chairperson in 1984.