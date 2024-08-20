Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:59 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khaleda’s bank accounts unfrozen after 17 years

Staff Correspondent
Tue Aug 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Aug 20, 2024 02:59 AM

The National Board of Revenue yesterday asked banks to unfreeze the accounts of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The move came 17 years after the NBR froze the accounts.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The Central Intelligence Cell of the tax administration in August 2007 directed banks to freeze the accounts of Khaleda, who served as prime minister thrice since 1991, based on the recommendation of a panel formed during the then Army-backed caretaker government, said a senior official of the NBR.

Khaleda's accounts had been blocked since then although the BNP on several occasions demanded unfreeze.

The latest move by the NBR comes after a mass uprising toppled the government of Sheikh Hasina, a long-time rival of Khaleda, on August 5, ending the 15-year Awami League rule.

The NBR said they received an application from Khaleda's lawyer on Sunday seeking unfreezing of the bank accounts.

"As there are no tax-related issues pending investigation relating to Khaleda Zia, we have advised banks to unfreeze all her accounts. We have asked them to take immediate action and provide a compliance report," the official said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সেই এডিসি জিসানুলের বরখাস্তের আদেশ প্রত্যাহার

তিনি বরখাস্ত থাকার সময়টা কাজে ছিলেন বলেই গণ্য হবে। বিধি অনুযায়ী বকেয়া বেতন পাবেন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সাবেক উপমন্ত্রী আরিফ খান জয় ধানমন্ডি থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification