Khaleda Zia returns home after medical check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home shortly after midnight following a scheduled medical check-up at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

She left the hospital at 11:17pm and reached her Gulshan residence "Firoza" around 12:08am, confirmed BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Her personal physician, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, said, "Some medical tests have been completed as per the advice of the medical board. Since the board has decided to continue her treatment at home, she is returning to Firoza."

He added, "The board is hopeful that her physical condition will improve further with home-based care."

Earlier in the evening, the 79-year-old former prime minister arrived at Evercare Hospital around 7:48pm for her scheduled examination. She was accompanied by BNP Standing Committee member Zahid Hossain.

A large number of BNP leaders, activists, and supporters gathered outside both the hospital and her residence, chanting slogans and expressing concern for their party chief.

Khaleda Zia, who has been suffering from multiple health complications, is under the care of a medical board comprising Evercare specialists and her personal physicians.

She returned to Dhaka on May 6 this year after receiving four months of advanced medical treatment in London, where she was attended to by renowned liver specialist Prof Patrick Kennedy. Her travel to and from London was facilitated with support from Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The BNP chief was last hospitalised on September 12 last year and discharged on September 18.