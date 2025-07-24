Khaleda Zia returns home after hospital check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent a medical check-up at Evercare Hospital in the capital early today and returned home shortly afterwards.

She arrived at the hospital around 1:48am after leaving her Gulshan residence at 1:18am, according to Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Media Cell.

Khaleda Zia left the hospital around 2:26am, spending approximately 40 minutes there, party sources confirmed.

"She was taken to Evercare Hospital for a routine medical check-up," said Sayrul Kabir.