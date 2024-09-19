Khaleda Zia returns home after 6 days in hospital

Bangladesh
Star Report
Thu Sep 19, 2024
Last update on: Wed Sep 18, 2024 11:56 PM

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her residence in Gulshan yesterday after spending six days under treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

Khaleda left the hospital for home around 6:25pm, and reached her house around 7:04pm, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a staff member of BNP chairperson's media wing.

Thousands of party activists, along with senior BNP leaders, are escorting Khaleda's convoy back to her Gulshan residence.

She was admitted to the hospital around 1:40am on September 12 for urgent medical tests.

