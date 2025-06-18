Khaleda Zia reaches Evercare Hospital for health check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia reached Evercare Hospital in the capital around 7:48pm today for a scheduled medical check-up.

She was accompanied by BNP Standing Committee member Dr Zahid Hossain.

A large number of BNP supporters had gathered at the entrance of Evercare Hospital as her motorcade arrived, causing brief congestion in the area.

Earlier, the former prime minister left her Gulshan residence around 6:51pm, escorted by members of the chairperson's Security Force, police personnel, and party leaders and activists.

A large number of party members gathered in front of Khaleda Zia's residence, chanting slogans. Police and the chairperson's security personnel escorted her vehicle to the hospital.

Due to the large crowd at the entrance, the vehicle carrying Khaleda Zia left the residence later than scheduled, making it difficult for party leaders and police to manage the situation.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from multiple health complications for several years. She has been receiving treatment at home under the supervision of a medical board comprising specialists from Evercare Hospital and her personal team of doctors.

She returned to Dhaka on May 6 this year after undergoing four months of treatment in London.

During her stay in London, she received advanced medical care under the supervision of liver specialist Professor Patrick Kennedy.

Her travel to London and return home were facilitated by a special air ambulance provided by Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Khaleda Zia was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on September 12, 2024, and returned home on September 18.