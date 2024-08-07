Khaleda Zia freed after presidential pardon

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir visits party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and brings her flowers at the Evercare Hospital on Tuesday around midnight. Photo: Courtesy

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was under house arrest for the last five years, was released yesterday after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a people's uprising.

Khaleda, 79, is currently receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital, where she was admitted on July 15.

BNP leader Mirza Abbas, said: "Madam [Khaleda Zia] got very emotional after knowing that Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country."

This is the first time since independence that the president has granted clemency to any former prime minister, according to senior Supreme Court lawyer ZI Khan Panna, who spoke with The Daily Star yesterday.

According to a home ministry circular issued yesterday, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, exercising his power under Article 49 of the constitution, granted Khaleda Zia clemency in two cases based on the law ministry's recommendation and ordered her release.

The development came after the president and chiefs of armed forces agreed to on the decision during a meeting at the Bangabhaban on Monday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters.

Khaleda Zia on February 8, 2018, was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a special court in Dhaka sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her five-year jail term.

In the same year, the same special court in Dhaka sentenced Khaleda to seven years in jail in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

She has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Although the government has extended the period of her conditional release on multiple occasions, it has denied BNP's every call to take her abroad for advanced treatment.

"SHE GOT EMOTIONAL"

Khaleda Zia learnt about the news of Hasina's departure from television and her doctors. "Initially, she got very emotional but later smiled," a member of BNP's media cell said.

"It's not right to oppress the people. Sheikh Hasina is proof of the consequences of wrongdoings. Allah has judged her," Khaleda was quoted as saying by hospital staff.

Khaleda was kept informed about the country's situation when the quota reform protest started last month by her doctors.

"Khaleda Zia was aware that the country's situation was deteriorating day by day. But she was very surprised to learn that Hasina was forced to resign and flee the country," a top BNP leader said.

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "Hasina caused great harm to Madam's life."

Asked about her health condition, he said, "Madam is very ill and cannot even speak properly. If she could be sent abroad for better treatment, it would be very good for her health. We are now considering it."

"We are hoping that Madam will return to the political field again."

Another BNP leader Selima Rahman told The Daily Star that Khaleda Zia was imprisoned "in false cases and out of vindictiveness."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told reporters, "Whenever she [Khaleda] feels fit and healthy, she will appear in public."

Following her release, BNP supporters celebrated outside the Nayapaltan party office, chanting slogans in her name.

Khaleda might address the public the day she returns to her residence from the hospital, said two standing committee members.