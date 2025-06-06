Khaleda Zia to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha at home

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is set to spend a quiet Eid-ul-Azha at her Gulshan residence, Firoza, surrounded by close family members.

Earlier this morning, her elder son and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman called from London to exchange Eid greetings with his mother. His wife, Zubaida Rahman, and their daughters also joined the conversation from the UK.

BNP Standing Committee member AZM Zahid Hossain, also a member of Khaleda Zia's medical team, confirmed the matter to reporters.

He added that the family's Qurbani will take place at the residence.

"The Qurbani to be given by her elder son, our party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, will also be carried out here," he said.

Additionally, animals will be sacrificed on behalf of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman in their ancestral district of Bogura.

Party leaders and activists across the country are also expected to offer Qurbani in Khaleda Zia's name.

The former prime minister will spend the Eid afternoon privately with close relatives at home.

"Her second eldest sister Selina Rahman, younger brother Shamim Eskander, and their families, along with other close relatives currently in Dhaka, will come to Firoza to exchange Eid greetings with her," Zahid said.

"She will have lunch with her relatives," he added, emphasising that this time is reserved for family only.

BNP leaders are expected to visit the party chief later in the evening.

"BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other standing committee members will visit Firoza to exchange Eid greetings with Madam," Zahid said.

Eid is being observed today in London, where Tarique Rahman offered Eid prayers with BNP supporters at the Eidgah, Zahid confirmed.

"There is continuous communication between the acting chairman and her. Accordingly, the Eid greetings and joy of Eid were shared between mother and son in their own way," he added.

Zahid also conveyed a message on behalf of the BNP chief.

"She has conveyed Eid greetings to the people of the country as well as to party leaders and activists both at home and abroad. She has asked everyone to pray for her," he said.

"She said she is praying for the people of the country and the Muslim Ummah, and she has also asked others to pray for her," he added.

Providing an update on her health, Zahid said, "Her condition is as it was when she returned from London on 6 May after receiving advanced treatment. Her physical condition remains stable."

He added that her medical board continues to monitor her condition through regular health checks.

Despite health struggles and limited mobility, Khaleda Zia remains concerned about the lives of ordinary citizens.

"She always says that if the general public can enjoy Eid, if their lives become a bit easier to manage, only then is the essence of Eid fulfilled," Zahid said.

Khaleda Zia celebrated this year's Eid-ul-Fitr in London, her first Eid celebration with family in more than 15 years.