Khaleda Zia back home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her residence in Gulshan yesterday after more than a month's treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

Having been under house arrest for the past five years, she finally went home as a free person following a presidential pardon earlier this month.

She was acquitted of all charges against her following the fall of the AL government on August 5.

Party activists and senior leaders escorted her home as she left the hospital around 7:00pm, said Shayrul Kabir Khan, a BNP media cell member.

Suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lungs, heart, and eyes, the 79-year-old former prime minister was admitted on July 8.

She will soon be sent abroad for advanced medical treatment, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on August 16.