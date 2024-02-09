Khaleda visits Evercare for regular check-up

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday visited the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for a regular health check-up.

"Khaleda Zia reached the hospital at 6:48pm," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.

It was not clear whether the BNP chief will return to her home after her check-up. Her medical board will decide on that, said Khaleda's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

Khaleda Zia was discharged from hospital last month after staying there for treatment for five months.