Khaleda visits Evercare for regular check-up
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday visited the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka for a regular health check-up.
"Khaleda Zia reached the hospital at 6:48pm," BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan told The Daily Star.
It was not clear whether the BNP chief will return to her home after her check-up. Her medical board will decide on that, said Khaleda's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.
Khaleda Zia was discharged from hospital last month after staying there for treatment for five months.
