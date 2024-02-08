Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:32 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:46 PM

Bangladesh

Khaleda to visit hospital for check-up today

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:32 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 01:46 PM
Khaleda returns home
File photo

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in Dhaka this afternoon for a routine health check-up, her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said today.

"Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital at 4:00pm today. Several medical health tests will be conducted," AZM Zahid Hossain told The Daily Star.

He said a decision on whether she returns home the same day would be made after her check-up is complete.

"Decisions regarding her health management will depend on the doctors' recommendations following today's check-up as per the advice of her medical board," he added.

Khaleda will be having her first check-up after being discharged from hospital last month. She was in hospital for five months.

She had been admitted to Evercare on August 9 last year to be treated for various health complications.

