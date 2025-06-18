Khaleda to visit Evercare Hospital for routine check-up

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia is scheduled to visit Evercare Hospital in the capital's Bashundhara residential area this evening for a routine health check-up.

Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, confirmed the development to The Daily Star at 11:00am.

The 79-year-old leader is expected to leave her Gulshan residence, 'Firoza', around 6:00pm, he said.

Khaleda has been suffering from multiple health complications for several years. Her treatment is being managed by a medical board comprising specialist doctors from both Evercare Hospital and her personal team of physicians.

She returned to Dhaka on May 6 after undergoing four months of treatment in London.