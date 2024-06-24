Khaleda to undergo tests today after pacemaker implantation

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will undergo medical tests today, a day after a permanent pacemaker was implanted in her chest at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, according to her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain.

"She has been kept under close observation in isolation since the pacemaker was installed in her heart last evening. She'll undergo some tests there," he said.

A member of the BNP chief's medical board, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Khaleda Zia's condition remains stable and has not deteriorated since the pacemaker was placed.

The medical team will review the results of her health tests today to assess her condition and determine the next steps for her treatment.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her residence in Gulshan. She was quickly admitted to the CCU, where her treatment began under the supervision of a medical board.

On Sunday, Khaleda Zia had a pacemaker implanted to address her heart issues.

Zahid, also a BNP vice chairman, noted that Khaleda had previous heart problems involving three blockages. "After a thorough assessment, the medical board decided to implant the pacemaker in her heart," he said.