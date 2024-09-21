Khaleda still unwell after returning home from hospital, says Fakhrul

Although BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home from Evercare Hospital on Wednesday, her health condition remains poor, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today.

Speaking to journalists at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, Fakhrul said, "Begum Khaleda Zia is unwell. Her body temperature was high yesterday."

Asked about the possibility of taking her abroad for advanced medical treatment, Fakhrul explained that doctors currently do not consider her fit for air travel, which has delayed her treatment overseas.

Khaleda had been hospitalised at Evercare Hospital for six days before returning to her Gulshan residence on September 18.

While she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening, she continues to receive treatment at home under close medical supervision.

A specialised medical board, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukdar, has been overseeing Khaleda Zia's treatment for a long time.

The BNP chief has been battling a range of ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and complications related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

In June, doctors installed a pacemaker in her chest, and in October last year, US specialists performed a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) procedure to address liver complications.

Doctors have recommended sending Khaleda abroad for treatment since her liver cirrhosis diagnosis in November 2021, but her current condition has hindered those plans.