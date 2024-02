BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia yesterday underwent health checkups at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 6:48pm and stayed there for nearly five hours, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said that the BNP chairperson underwent several tests at the hospital. Later, the BNP chief left the hospital and reached her residence around 12:15am, he said.