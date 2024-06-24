Khaleda receiving necessary treatment and in good health: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in good health as she is receiving necessary treatment at the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

He said some of the ailments Khaleda is suffering from cannot be fully cured.

"Those need to be treated and minimised and that is being done. I have heard that she was fitted with a pacemaker around 4:00pm yesterday and she is now doing well enough on that pacemaker," he said.

Anisul said this while answering questions from the journalists at his ministerial office in the secretariat.

The law minister said when the doctors thought that they should bring doctors from outside to treat Khaleda Zia, the government did not hesitate to give that permission.

"I gave permission immediately. People who say that I'm not allowing her to get treatment are kidding themselves," he said.

In response to a question, the minister said, "They have to see if their balance is right or not. They are saying these things because this balance is not right. If they want to express their anger towards me by holding a press conference, they can do that. But I hope they will tell the truth. I hope they don't make personal attacks."