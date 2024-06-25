Khaleda now stable, shifted to cabin

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who just had a pacemaker implanted in her chest, was shifted from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) to a cabin at Evercare Hospital in the capital yesterday afternoon.

Her physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, said, "Madam Khaleda Zia has been moved to a cabin with CCU facilities on the advice of the medical board at 4:45pm."

The medical board made the decision after evaluating her condition, he said, adding that Khaleda would continue to receive treatment in the cabin under the close observation of doctors.

He also said that Khaleda underwent further medical tests as advised by the board.

"They [medical board] reviewed the BNP chairperson's test reports and subsequently visited Begum Zia in the CCU. Following this, they decided to shift her to the cabin."

He said Khaleda Zia's physical condition has remained stable since the pacemaker procedure.

Several specialist doctors from Australia, the UK, and the US, including Khaleda's daughter-in-law and cardiologist Zubaida Rahman from London, participated virtually in the medical board meeting.

Yesterday, a group of specialist doctors at Evercare Hospital successfully implanted the pacemaker in Khaleda's chest.

Zahid, who also serves as a BNP vice chairman, mentioned that the former prime minister had previously experienced heart issues involving three blockages.

"After a thorough assessment, the medical board opted to implant the pacemaker in her heart," the physician explained.

On June 11, 2022, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with multiple blockages in her heart at Evercare Hospital. One of these blockages was 95 percent and was treated with stent placement.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her residence, "Firoza" in Gulshan. She was promptly admitted to the CCU, where her medical treatment began under the supervision of the medical board.

Khaleda, 79, has long been battling various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.