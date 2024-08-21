Khaleda may return home from hospital tonight

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to be discharged from Dhaka's Evercare Hospital this evening after a month.

The medical board designated for her treatment took the decision to send her home, according to sources.

Syrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, confirmed the news quoting AZM Zahid Hossain, a BNP standing committee member and Khaleda's personal physician. The 79-year-old former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on July 15.

Khaleda had been under house arrest for the last five years and was released on August 6 this year.