Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:29 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:32 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khaleda may return home from hospital tonight

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:29 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 01:32 PM
Screengrab

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is expected to be discharged from Dhaka's Evercare Hospital this evening after a month.

The medical board designated for her treatment took the decision to send her home, according to sources.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Syrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, confirmed the news quoting AZM Zahid Hossain, a BNP standing committee member and Khaleda's personal physician. The 79-year-old former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on July 15.

Khaleda had been under house arrest for the last five years and was released on August 6 this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ঋণ খেলাপি, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক, অর্থনীতি,
|অর্থনীতি

১৮ লাখ ৩৫ হাজার কোটি টাকা ঋণ রেখে গেছে শেখ হাসিনা সরকার

দেশ ও ক্ষমতা ছাড়ার আগে দেশি ও বিদেশি মিলিয়ে ১৫৬ বিলিয়ন ডলার ঋণের বোঝা রেখে যান শেখ হাসিনা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

বিসিবি থেকে পদত্যাগ করেছেন পাপন, নতুন সভাপতি ফারুক

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification