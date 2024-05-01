Khaleda to go to hospital for health check-up this evening

Star file photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia while being taken at BSMMU for treatment.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in Dhaka this evening for a health check-up.

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital in the evening for health check-ups as per the advice of her medical board," Shamsuddin Didar, the BNP chief's media wing member, told UNB.

He said Khaleda will undergo some necessary medical tests at the hospital.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lung, heart, and eye.

Earlier on March 31, the BNP chairpersons was admitted to the hospital and stayed there for two days for some pathological tests and regular examinations.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country. That has since been extended multiple times to keep her out of jail.