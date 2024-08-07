Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 04:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:12 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Khaleda delivers first public speech in over 6.5yrs

Star Digital Report
Wed Aug 7, 2024 04:48 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 7, 2024 05:12 PM
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's todays speech

A day after her release from house arrest, former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today delivered a speech at a BNP rally at the capital's Naya Paltan via video link.

This is the first time Khaleda, 79, delivered a public speech at a political rally more than six and a half years after she landed in jail in a corruption case in February 2018.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Khaleda, who was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, was released yesterday after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a people's uprising.

Related topic:
BNP Chairperson Khaleda ZiaBNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's todays speech
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Khaleda Zia gets permanent bail in 2 more cases

2y ago
Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

Khaleda admitted to hospital again

1m ago
Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin

Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU from cabin

7m ago
BNP rally begins in Nayapaltan

BNP back to streets after 8 months

1m ago

Khaleda in politics: Confusion as ministers differ in opinions

1y ago
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

শ্রম আইন লঙ্ঘনের মামলায় খালাস পেলেন ড. ইউনূস

আজ বুধবার বিকেলে শুনানি শেষে বিচারক এম এ আউয়াল এই রায় দেন।

৫১ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

উচ্চাভিলাসী কিছু কর্মকর্তার কারণে আন্দোলনে হতাহত হয়েছে: আইজিপি

২৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification