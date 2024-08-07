Khaleda delivers first public speech in over 6.5yrs

A day after her release from house arrest, former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia today delivered a speech at a BNP rally at the capital's Naya Paltan via video link.

This is the first time Khaleda, 79, delivered a public speech at a political rally more than six and a half years after she landed in jail in a corruption case in February 2018.

Khaleda, who was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital, was released yesterday after the president pardoned her punishments, a day after Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a people's uprising.