Khaleda Case: Charge framing hearing adjourned

A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned until March 6 the hearing on charge framing in the Gatco graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge Muhammad Ali Hussain of the Special Judge's Court-3 passed the order after a hearing on charge framing, Farhana Hossain, bench assistant of the court, told The Daily Star.

During yesterday's hearing, defence lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder partially placed his submission in support of the BNP chief.

Then the lawyer sought adjournment of the hearing, and the court accepted the plea.

Khaleda, who is out of jail following an executive order from the government, is ailing and taking treatment at her Gulshan residence.

On September 2, 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC filed the case accusing Khaleda and several others of misappropriating around Tk 1,000 crore while dealing with Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd (Gatco).