Khaleda Case: ACC asked to produce all witnesses on September 12

A Dhaka court yesterday asked the Anti-Corruption Commission to produce all the prosecution witnesses, including the investigation officer, before it on September 12 in Niko corruption case filed against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and eight others.

Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-9 passed the order after Md Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan, one of Khaleda's lawyers, appealed to the court to conclude recording of the witnesses' statements.

Lawyer Zakir told the court that the prosecution has failed to produce any of its witnesses for the last three consecutive dates. So, recording statements of the witnesses should be concluded, he added.

Khaleda, who stands accused in over 30 other cases, was earlier acquitted of Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable trust graft cases on presidential mercy. She was also acquitted of five defamation cases filed during the immediate past Awami League rule.

The ACC filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on December 9, 2007, for abusing power in signing a deal with the Canadian company Niko for exploring and extracting gas.