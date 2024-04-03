Khaleda back home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home yesterday from the hospital after a three-day stay.

She underwent pathological tests and routine examinations at Evercare Hospital in the city, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, an official of Khaleda's press wing.

The medical board overseeing Khaleda Zia's treatment decided to continue her care at her residence.

She had been admitted to the hospital around midnight on Saturday due to a deterioration in her physical condition.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital on March 13. She returned to her Gulshan residence the next day after undergoing a health check-up.

Last month, the government for the ninth time extended the suspension of the BNP chief's jail sentence for another six months.

It was granted on two conditions -- Khaleda will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go abroad, according to a gazette notification issued by the home ministry.