Khaleda back home after brief stay at hospital

Her jail sentence suspended for six more months

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home hours after she was admitted to a city hospital yesterday.

Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said she was brought home from Evercare Hospital as her condition improved.

"She was admitted to the hospital in the evening as her condition deteriorated. The medical board, formed for her treatment, conducted some tests on her," Zahid told reporters in front of Khaleda's residence in Gulshan.

The medical board stated that she would be kept under observation round the clock, the physician added.

"She will be readmitted to the hospital if necessary," he said, adding that Khaleda sought dua from the people for her recovery.

Meanwhile, the government yesterday for the ninth time extended the suspension of the BNP chief's jail sentence for another six months, according to a gazette notification issued by the home ministry.

It was granted on two conditions -- Khaleda will receive treatment staying at her residence and she cannot go abroad, Mohammad Abu Sayed Mollah, deputy secretary at the home ministry's Public Security Division, who signed the notification, told The Daily Star.

Earlier this month, the former prime minister's family applied to the government to extend its order that suspended her jail sentences in two cases as per section 401 (1) of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) and to allow her to go abroad for treatment.