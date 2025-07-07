Khaleda acquitted in 3 cases in Cumilla over 2015 arson

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been acquitted in three cases filed over arson, sabotage, and murder incidents on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila in 2015.

The cases stemmed from petrol bomb attacks and the torching of a covered van, during which multiple people were killed.

Cumilla District Public Prosecutor (PP) Md Kaimul Haque Rinku confirmed the development to the media today.

He said all the remaining accused in the cases have also been discharged following an application to withdraw politically motivated cases filed by the then ruling government.

According to PP Rinku, on February 3, 2015, eight passengers were killed in a petrol bomb attack on a bus in the Jagmohanpur area of Chauddagram.

In connection with the incident, two separate cases, one under the Penal Code for murder and another under the Explosives Act, were filed by then Chauddagram Police Station Officer-in-Charge of Nuruzzaman Howlader.

A total of 78 individuals, including Khaleda Zia, were named in the charge sheets.

Judge Shafiqul Islam, presiding over the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-2, acquitted Khaleda Zia as her involvement could not be substantiated in hearings related to two of the cases. At the time of the incident,

In a separate case filed over a sabotage incident on January 25, 2015, involving the burning of a covered van in the Haidarpar area of Chauddagram, Khaleda Zia and 32 others were initially accused.

Ten more individuals were later named in the charge sheet submitted to the court.

This case, too, was filed by SI Nuruzzaman Howlader.

Judge Afroza Shyuli of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Court-1 acquitted Khaleda Zia in this case as well, citing lack of evidence linking her to the incident.

"These three cases were considered politically motivated and were filed during the previous Awami League government. Based on that assessment, the Ministry of Law approved the withdrawal of the cases," said PP Kaimul Haque Rinku.