Khagrachhari Zila Parishad chair asked to step aside amid probe

The Ministry of Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs has directed Khagrachhari Zila Parishad Chairperson Jiruna Tripura to refrain from carrying out her official duties in light of allegations of corruption and administrative misconduct.

The instruction came in a notice signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Taslima Begum this afternoon.

According to the ministry, complaints against Jiruna include ignoring 14 elected council members, misconduct, undermining the authority of department heads and staff, abuse of power, nepotism, irregularities in teacher transfers, withholding contractor payments in exchange for bribes, and corruption.

An investigation is currently underway.

"She has been instructed to refrain from performing any official duties until the probe is complete," the letter read.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad Md Abdullah Al Mahfuz confirmed receipt of the letter.

"The instruction clearly states that she must step aside from her responsibilities," he said.

Jiruna was appointed chairman of the district council on November 7, 2024, through a gazette notification issued by the ministry.