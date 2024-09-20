Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

Indigenous people staged a demonstration at Cheragi Pahar intersection in Chattogram this morning protesting the attacks on their communities in Khagrachhari.

They held a rally around 11:00am and demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators, our staff correspondent reports.

Around 10:00am, several hundred people from the indigenous communities thronged Jamal Khan intersection and brought out a procession from there that ended at Cheragi Pahar intersection.

Speakers from the rally alleged that a vested quarter has been trying to foil the peace in Chattogram Hill Tracts and for this purpose they created conflicts between the indigenous people and Bangali settlers in the hilly areas.

They also alleged that at least three indigenous people were killed and many others were injured in yesterday's violence.

Similar incidents happened many times in the past, but no perpetrators were brought to book, the speakers said.

Since the criminals were not punished earlier, these sorts of incidents are happening repeatedly, they added.

"We want to live in peace in this country," said one of the speakers. "We all are citizens of this state."

"We want justice and assurance that this kind incident won't recur," said another speaker.