Khagrachhari violence: Damage estimated at Tk 7cr

An assessment has been carried out to determine the precise number of casualties and extent of damage in the recent violent incidents in Khagrachhari.

Khagrachhari Deputy Commissioner Md Shahiduzzaman stated that damages totalling nearly Tk 7 crore have been estimated.

A list of the losses has been prepared.

He mentioned that families of the deceased have received Tk 25,000 each, and checks amounting to Tk 700,000 have been distributed to the affected people in Dighinala by the district administration.

According to the Khagrachhari district administration, efforts are ongoing to restore peace in the troubled region, with local leaders holding peace and harmony meetings in various communities to maintain coexistence.

Meanwhile, local authorities have said in the communal attacks, vandalism, and arson in Khagrachhari and Dighinala, three people were killed, 20 injured, and 87 permanent shops and 94 mobile roadside shops were set on fire.

Among the permanent shops destroyed, 30 belonged to the settlers and 57 to the indigenous community.

In the affected areas of Dighinala, several shop owners have already started rebuilding their infrastructure. Many are concerned about how they will recover financially, with some stating they have no way to pay off their previous debts.

Earlier, a case has been filed by the police at Dighinala Police Station against unidentified persons in connection with the violence.

Officer-in-Charge of Dighinala Police Station Mohammad Zakaria said the situation in the area is currently stable.