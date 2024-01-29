Khadijatul discharged from one DSA case

A court yesterday discharged Jagannath University student Khadijatul Kubra from one of the two Digital Security Act cases she was accused in.

The other case was postponed for hearing till February 29.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat passed the order.

However, she was not discharged from the case because the court deemed her not-guilty. Rather, the judge stated that she was being dismissed from one case because two cases concerning one incident cannot run simultaneously.

The bench officer confirmed this with The Daily Star.

Khadija was accused in two cases filed by Kalabagan and New Market police on October 11 and October 19, 2020, respectively.

The court dismissed the Kalabagan case, while the other is up for hearing.

Khadija suffered over 14 months of jail in the DSA cases and finally walked out of jail on November 20, 2023, after securing bail from the Supreme Court.

She was denied bail a total of seven times, according to her family.

The student was sued at the age of 17 for hosting a Facebook webinar where a guest speaker, Delwar Hossain, a retired army officer, made contentious remarks.

Delwar, an expatriate, was also accused in these cases.