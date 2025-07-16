Key amendments must pass JS, public

Parties at consensus talks agree on referendum for changing caretaker system

Political parties have agreed that until an upper house is established, all constitutional amendments must secure a two-thirds majority in parliament, with critical amendments additionally requiring approval through a national referendum.

Consensus was reached on this matter yesterday during the 14th day of the second phase of dialogues between the National Consensus Commission and political parties at the Foreign Service Academy.

Briefing reporters afterwards, Commission Vice President Prof Ali Riaz clarified that critical constitutional amendments mean making changes to the caretaker government system, the preamble, Article 8 (on basic principles), Article 48 (concerning the appointment and powers of the president), Article 56 (regarding the appointment of the prime minister), and Article 142 (which outlines constitution amendment procedures).

Through the 15th Amendment, the Awami League government in 2011 removed the provision requiring a referendum for critical constitutional amendments.

Bangladesh held its only constitutional referendum on September 15, 1991. Voters were asked: "Should the president assent to the 12th Amendment?"

The 12th Amendment reinstated the parliamentary system, designating the president as a ceremonial head of state and transferring executive authority to the prime minister. It also abolished the vice-president's position and mandated that the president be elected by parliament.

The non-partisan caretaker system was introduced in 1990 after the fall of dictator HM Ershad as an ad hoc arrangement. Later, it was formally adopted in 1996.

The Awami League administration abolished the system in 2011, ignoring opposition demands. The Sheikh Hasina-led government also dismissed calls to reinstate the caretaker model ahead of the 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections.

Following her ouster, the High Court, in December last year, annulled a portion of the 15th amendment that had scrapped the caretaker system.

During yesterday's talks, parties once again failed to reach a consensus on the formation of the upper house. The third agenda item, women's representation, could not be discussed due to "time constraints".

Ali Riaz said most major parties support establishing a bicameral parliament, but disagreements persist over how the upper house would be formed.

"Some back proportional representation, others favouring seat-based allocation. The issue has now been left to the commission for a final decision, expected next week," he said.

WHAT PARTIES SAY

BNP is withholding its final position on the upper house structure and function until the commission makes an official decision, party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters after yesterday's discussions.

"We have proposed a two-step process for constitutional amendments involving a two-thirds majority in parliament and a public referendum for changes to the crucial parts of the constitution."

Salahuddin suggested that any future attempt to abolish or alter the caretaker government system should also fall under this referendum clause to prevent unilateral actions.

Sayed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, nayeb-e-ameer of Jamaat, claimed that without a voter-based proportional representation system, the upper house risks becoming an extension of the lower house, undermining its role as a check and balance mechanism.

Saying Jamaat supports a two-tiered amendment system, Taher agreed that critical constitutional provisions should be subject to national referendums to ensure broader public legitimacy.

"Constitutional change must be difficult to prevent any single party from imposing unilateral amendments."

National Citizen Party (NCP) Member Secretary, Akhter Hossen, proposed a three-tiered constitution amendment process involving a two-thirds majority in the lower house, a two-thirds majority in the upper house, and a referendum for critical constitutional revision.

He also suggested that any future attempt to amend or abolish the caretaker system must also go through a referendum.

He further said NCP strongly supports an upper house elected through a proportional representation system.

"This will institutionalise multi-party democracy, allowing even smaller parties with at least 1% of the national vote share to gain representation."

NCP criticised BNP and its allies for resisting proportional representation in the upper house and accused them of attempting to exclude the upper house discussion from the core reform agenda.