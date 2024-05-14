Keeron, IDP join hands to uplift education

Officials from Keeron Limited, an upskilling platform, and IDP Education Bangladesh Private Limited, a global leader in international education services and a co-owner of IELTS, signed a memorandum of understanding at the capital’s The Daily Star Centre on May 12. The initiative aims to enrich educational opportunities for students in Bangladesh. Photo: Star

Keeron Limited, an upskilling platform, and IDP Education Bangladesh Private Limited, a global leader in international education services and a co-owner of IELTS, have forged an alliance through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enrich educational opportunities for students in Bangladesh.

The signing ceremony was held at the capital's The Daily Star Centre on May 12, said a press release.

This partnership aims to harness the expertise and resources of both Keeron and IDP to meet the evolving needs of students and educational institutions in Bangladesh.

Through this collaboration, Keeron subscribers will benefit from various promotional offers and access to special sessions on IELTS and studying abroad.

Key attendees at the signing ceremony included Md Tajdin Hassan (COO), Mizanur Rahman (CFO), and Arafat Hossain (Head of Marketing) from Keeron Limited, and Razib Mahbubul (Country Director), Muhammad Momenur Rahman (Assistant Business Development Manager) and Elora Shahab Sharmee (IELTS Operations Manager) from IDP Bangladesh.