Keeping onion fresh for over 6 months

Growers in Faridpur happy with model storages

Onion growers in Faridpur are optimistic about the newly constructed model storages for onion and garlic, which promise to reduce spoilage and enhance profitability.

According to the Department of Agricultural Marketing, onions, being perishable, are challenging to preserve without proper storage.

Approximately 30% of the 3.5 million tonnes of onions produced annually in Bangladesh are wasted due to inadequate storage, leading to a shortfall of 600,000 to 700,000 tonnes.

This forces farmers to sell their produce quickly and at low prices, said Shahadat Hossain, a senior agricultural marketing officer in Faridpur.

To address this, DAM is building 65 model storages across villages in Saltha(30 storages) and Nagarkanda upazilas(35 storages). Of them, 62 have already been completed.

Each storages are shared by groups of five farmers.

Faridpur ranks second in onion production in Bangladesh, with cultivation expanding from 35,305 hectares to 40,433 hectares between 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Output increased from 445,982 tonnes to 552,736 tonnes during this period.

A recent visit to villages in Saltha and Nagarkanda revealed that the storages, costing Tk 4.5 lakh each, are constructed from tin-bamboo, iron, and concrete. Each storage, occupying one decimal of land, can store 300 maunds of onion for 6-9 months.

The structures are 25 feet long and 15 feet wide, with a concrete base, 15 concrete pillars, and three lofts.

Six fans ensure air circulation, while a tarpaulin protects them from rain.

Md Amjad Matubbar, 52, from Jonakhali village, received his storage in 2022-23.

"Last year I stored 140 maunds of onion, all of which remained good. This year, two of my neighbours stored 110 maunds," he said.

Mustafizur Rahman from Aduakandi village shared similar success.

"I produce 400-600 maunds of onion yearly and used to store them in tin-shed houses, where they would rot within a month due to heat. The new storage keeps the interior cool, preserving the onions for several months," he added.