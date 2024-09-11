Keep factories open to keep economy afloat

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus called upon factory workers and owners to keep their factories open to keep the economy afloat.

"You [workers and owners] should keep the factories running. Keep the wheels of the economy turning. Let the country's economy stand strong," Prof Yunus said in his address to the nation.

Addressing the plight of the workers, the head of the interim government said shutting down the factories will not solve their problems.

"We will most certainly resolve the problem through discussions between workers and factory owners," he added.

He also urged the factory owners to reach an understanding with the workers to ensure the factories remain operational, helping to stabilise the country's fragile economic situation.